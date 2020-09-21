Emmy Awards 2020: Key highlights from this year's pandemic-hit ceremony

The 72nd Television Academy Awards aka the Emmy Awards this year were different but interesting. While it was definitely less on glamour courtesy, no red carpet and live audience but it had some moments that we will cherish for years to come.

Emmy Awards 2020 were virtual yet they were not dull as stars participated from their homes and showed enthusiasm for the TV Awards like every year before.

The major winners of the evening were ‘Succession’ that swept drama categories, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ that made history winning all awards in the comedy category and ‘Watchmen’ winning a few important prizes. Zendaya became the youngest Black actor to win an Emmy beating the likes of Jennifer Aniston and the latter gave us some memorable moments as she organised a mini ‘Friends’ reunion for us.

Here are some important takeaways from the Emmys 2020:

Jimmy Kimmel was the host of Emmys 2020 and he came prepared with a few punchlines. He had a few celebs to help him keep up the momentum as presenters. He, along with Anthony Anderson also featured in a skit for Black Lives Matter. The Emmys this year had the highest number of Black nominees so they chanted ‘Black Lives Matter’.

While we had ourselves a host, the Staples Center in Los Angeles where it was being broadcast from had no live audience. The empty chairs were literally filled with cardboard cut-outs of celebrities. Footage of previous Emmy audiences laughing and cheering was cut between Kimmel's jokes in an attempt to give the show some atmosphere, which worked surprisingly well.

Zendaya made history with a surprise win for best drama actress, becoming the youngest ever winner in that category. She won for her performance in ‘Euphoria’ and she did just that when she was announced as the winner. She did a little jig for us and her family too went ecstatic. In her speech, she said, "I know this feels like a weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

Jennifer Aniston put out the fire on the stage of Emmys as they included a portion about disinfecting winner envelopes. She was seen dousing the fire on the stage with the host. She was there to announce the first award and she went home and joined the ceremony online in her comfortable loungewear.

Jennifer also got us a special mini ‘Friends’ reunion with her girl gang Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. In fact, when she logged in, Jimmy asked her, "Oh! Courtney's there?" after spotting Courtney Cox, who played Rachel's roommate Monica for a decade on the comedy series. "Of course I'm here, we live together!" replied Cox. "Yeah, we've been roommates since 1994 Jimmy, hello?" added Aniston, referring to the year Friends launched.And then, Phoebe made an appearance to complete the reunion.

Some politics was also discussed during the Emmy Awards 2020 ceremony especially coming from ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong who gave an unusual acceptance speech as the HBO dramedy won the best drama prize Emmy. He gave a series of "un-thank yous" to a number of individuals during the course of his acceptance speech -- “Un-thank you to the virus, Un-thank you to Trump for his uncoordinated response, un-thank you to Boris Johnson... and un-thank you to the media moguls who do so much to keep them in power. So un-thank you."

