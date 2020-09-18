Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reunite onscreen after decades & it's the best thing on the internet today

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reunited: It was a full house as most loved former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited for an onscreen project along with other A-listers from Hollywood for an important cause.

Brad and Jen reunited onscreen for the first time in decades to enact a star-studded table read of 1982 film ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ as Brad took on the role of Brad Hamilton originally played by Judge Reinhold while Jennifer played high school ‘sex queen’ Linda Barrett portrayed by Phoebe Cates in the coming-of-age teenage dramedy.

It was a dreamy sequence that the two got together to read as fans all over the world couldn’t get enough. A clip from their act has now gotten viral where the two can be seen acting getting some giggles from fellow stars.

For the act, Jennifer Aniston wore a red bikini top over a white tank top for the scene during the virtual table read and Brad Pitt bought a pirate hat for his character’s fast-food restaurant employee costume.

Others on the table were Sean Penn who played Jeff Spicoli in the original film, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf and Morgan Freeman.

The table read is a fundraiser for the humanitarian organisation CORE [Community Organised Relief Effort] co-founded by Penn, 60, and REFORM Alliance in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer and Brad have always piqued interest as the two were together before they divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage. Brad then went on to be with Angelina Jolie, his now ex-wife.

Jen-Brad have acted together in ‘Friends’ when the latter came as a guest. He took on the role of Ross Geller's friend Will Colbert in the Thanksgiving episode with the two discussing their 'I hate Rachel Green [Jennifer's character] club' at high school.