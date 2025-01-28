The new TV spot for Superman that recently hit the internet gave fans their first glimpse of David Corenswet's Superman taking flight around the Arctic. However, the scene received criticism from some fans, who claimed the CGI made the actor's face appear unnatural. James Gunn, known for promptly addressing fan concerns, responded to the issue.

“There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide-angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David,” Gunn wrote on Threads. Even before his response, many fans had speculated that the effect was due to the lens used rather than poor CGI.

Legacy

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn has revealed that the movie is not an origin story but is set during Superman's early years in Metropolis. In addition to Superman, the film will feature several other superheroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

As the first major release in the newly created DC Universe (DCU), Superman: Legacy will serve as a launchpad for other films and TV spin-offs. The most immediate of these is the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie.

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025

The DCU

The new DC Universe officially began with the release of the animated series Creature Commandos, which streamed on Max. Several other movie and TV projects are in development, focusing on popular DC characters such as Green Lantern, Clayface, Lobo, Booster Gold, and Blue Beetle.

Cast and Release Date

Superman: Legacy boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

