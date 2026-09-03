/The Traitors Season 2 finale: Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana are crowned as winners, take home Rs 66 lakhs prize money

Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged victorious in the high-stakes finale of The Traitors Season 2, taking home the coveted title and sharing the cash prize of Rs 66 lakhs. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show concluded with the duo successfully outmanoeuvring their fellow contestants to stay standing until the very end.

Contestants Dalip Tahil, Saahil Salathia, and Shalini Passi were among finalist who got eliminated.

The final murder and mission

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The grand finale kicked off on a tense note with the 'murder' of Mallika Sherawat on the morning of the last day in the palace. The remaining group—consisting of Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Saahil Salathia, Krystle D'Souza, and Rida Tharana—then headed into their final mission. Working together as a team, they boosted the ultimate prize pot by retrieving gold coins off the backs of camels. Following the task, the women teamed up to target Dalip Tahil, successfully eliminating him during the final “circle of shaq.”

Twists and turns in the last circle



With only four players left—Krystle, Rida, Saahil, and Shalini—the final elimination rounds began in front of Karan Johar. Saahil was the first to be voted out. Next, Krystle and Rida turned their sights on Shalini Passi. Upon her elimination, a stunned Shalini remarked that life would teach them a "lesson" after they broke her trust, believing she was alongside fellow Innocents.

A loyalty-driven victory



In a final reveal, Krystle and Rida were uncovered as the two remaining Traitors, securing their victory as Karan Johar officially named them the winners. Though Krystle had the opportunity to turn against Rida to claim the entire prize money for herself, she chose solidarity over greed, stating she would rather be a "girl's girl" and honor the support they shared throughout the game.

About The Traitors



Based on the original Dutch series De Verraders—which has also sparked wildly popular American and British adaptations—the show challenges a group of contestants to work together to unmask hidden Traitors among them. While the Innocents aim to vote out the deceptive players, the Traitors work in secret to 'murder' contestants one by one.

Season 2 boasted a star-studded celebrity lineup, featuring Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri.