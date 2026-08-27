/The Traitors season 2: Rhea Chakraborty eliminated after intense 'Circle of Shaq' round

In the intense, strategic gameplay of The Traitors India Season 2, Rhea Chakraborty’s journey has come to an end. Being an innocent throughout the season, the actress’ shocking exit left her emotional as she reflected on the relationships she built and the journey she shared with her fellow contestants. Rhea won hearts with her personality, resilience, and ability to navigate the game’s complexities while staying true to herself.

Rhea Chakraborty eliminates from The Traitors season 2

AsThe Traitors Season 2grows more intense with each episode, viewers are seeing the strong strategies of both the Innocents and the Traitors, leading to shocking eliminations. Amid the high-stakes gameplay, Rhea Chakraborty’s journey on the reality show has come to an end. She was eliminated after being voted out by her fellow contestants during the “Circle of Shaq” banishment round in the eighth episode.

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In her emotional farewell, Rhea said, “I had a great time with all of you. You guys became my family away from family. But I really love all of you, and I am sorry if I've pointed fingers at anyone at the Circle of Shaq. Krystle, Sahil, Miss Mallika, but it's just a game, and I hope that we can all be friends outside the game. This felt like deja vu. Roses are red, Violets are blue, I am in Chapter Two. How dare you? I am innocent. Always have been. Always will be. Thank you.” Rhea became visibly emotional while delivering her final words, making the moment all the more heartfelt.

Her final lines, “I am innocent. Always have been. Always will be,” echoed the conviction that has been an integral part of Rhea’s journey. The show gave audiences the opportunity to see her beyond the narratives and headlines, allowing them to discover her personality, humour, vulnerability and strength.

Fearless, resilient, and confident, Rhea embraced the unpredictable nature of the game while building genuine connections along the way. Her emotional goodbye also showed how deeply the experience had affected her, particularly the friendships and bonds she formed during her time in the ‘Circle of Shaq’.

For Rhea, however, this is not an ending. It is Chapter Two, and she is already thriving in it. She walked into The Traitors with her own story, played the game on her own terms, and walked out, giving audiences a chance to know the real Rhea Chakraborty. The world got to know the real Rhea, audiences loved her journey, and now we see her thriving in her Chapter Two.

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