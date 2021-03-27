'The Suicide Squad' trailer: DC Universe gets goofy and wild under James Gunn's vision

The trailer of The Suicide Squad is here and let's just say it brings all the weird colours in the DC Universe. Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, the reboot/remake of 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Unlike the extremely gritty and dark Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad takes everything from the goofy world of DC's most twisted villains, and band them together in a wild ride full of action and punchlines.

Directed by James Gunn, the trailer does give out a major 'Guardians of The Galaxy' vibes (considering that was also Gunn's baby and about rogue minds teaming up for an adventure). Gunn was signed on to write and direct the new `Suicide Squad` in October 2018, months after he was fired by Disney from making `Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3` for a series of old tweets that made light of rape and pedophilia, for which Gunn unreservedly apologized.



The production of the fantasy-action movie was wrapped before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, at DC FanDome virtual fan convention, the full cast of the movie was released, a slew of actors including Idris Elba, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, and many others will be seen playing a seemingly new character in the film.

'The Suicide Squad' first look: Director James Gunn reveals full cast at DC FanDome,



The movie is a reboot of 2016's massive hit 'Suicide Squad' that followed the adventures of a team of DC supervillains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag. The original film was directed by David Ayer and featured an elaborate cast of Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Viola Davis, and more.

The reboot movie also features a huge cast, including Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Sylvester Stallone also stars as King Shark, a giant, walking, talking shark.

The movie hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.