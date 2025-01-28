Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus has finally responded to his son Trace Cyrus's emotional post about his health and the fractured relationship within their family. Trace made the statement following Billy Ray's performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration. “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away,” Trace said in his post. Billy Ray addressed the situation in a YouTube short, featuring a clip from his 2008 music video Somebody Said a Prayer.

He shared, “Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters … and their mother.” He added, “Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen.”

Billy Ray’s Inauguration Performance

The singer’s performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration at the Liberty Ball on 20 January was met with controversy. Technical issues during the event led to accusations of lip-syncing and raised questions about his mental state. In response to the backlash, Billy Ray stated that despite the technical difficulties, he chose to continue his performance.

Ex-wife's response

Following Trace's post, Billy Ray's ex-wife, Australian singer Firerose, released a statement to People: “What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship. It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light—for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.”

Billy Ray’s relationship with his family has reportedly been strained for years, with tensions reaching a breaking point after his divorce from Firerose.

