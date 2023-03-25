The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman, Bellie welcomed with cheers on Indigo flight | Viral video

Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie received a heartwarming welcome from the Indigo staff and the passengers on an Ooty flight. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on the internet. The viral clip shows a pilot giving a shoutout to Bomman and Bellie for moving millions of people with their story.

"Some of you might not know, that award for the best documentary at the Oscars was given to a documentary called The Elephant Whisperers and we have the main team of the documentary onboard with us. So give them a round of applause," the flight’s pilot said.

After the announcement, the passengers were seen applauding and cheering for the couple. The sweet gesture of the Indigo flight crew has won many hearts on the internet. Check it out below!

Bomman and Bellie



"They Are Not Actors, They Are Real People."



The stars of the Oscar winning documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers.

The couple recently travelled to Mumbai for a press conference and to reunite with The Elephant Whispers' team. At the press conference, Bomman said, "I am a Kattuanayakan. I am a protector of the forest. I feel immense pride that the stories of my babies have been put in front of the world. I want to thank Kartiki madam for actually bringing my story and the story of my children to the entire world. That is so important to me, beyond the prize, the pride I feel as a father."

Meanwhile, Bellie said, "Bomman might feel a little shy. But I have no fear because I've lived in the forest. You people might think Oscar is a big prize but for me, the real prize is coming and meeting all you wonderful people who have given me so much respect as a mother. I want to thank everybody here. It's wonderful to be able to come to a big city and meet people."

Bomman and Bellie are now taking care of a new orphaned elephant calf. She shared, "It is sometimes painful when I bring up elephants and they have been left back in the wild. As a mother, you bring up children and then they go away. As a mother, I was apprehensive about bringing up another child. But when they brought Dharmam to me and they told me his mother has passed away. How could I say no to bringing up the baby elephant?"

The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short winner at the 95th Academy Awards. Directed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short documentary explores the tentative yet precious bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers – a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie – who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him.

The Oscar-winning documentary is financially backed by Guneet Monga and can be seen on Netflix.

