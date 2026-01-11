The Diplomat: Netflix's political thriller confirmed for season 4

Fans of The Diplomat buckle up! In the 2026 Netflix slate, the political thriller will be back with its fourth season. Created by Debora Cahn, the episodes of the upcoming season will premiere in the later part of this year. With this, Kate Wyler's (Keri Russell) diplomatic assignment has been extended, and promises cutthroat political players surrounding them.

More details about season 4 of The Diplomat

In Netflix's new slate, it has been confirmed that The Diplomat is definitely set to premiere sometime this year. Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford will resume their roles, now upgraded to series regulars in Season 4, along with Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and the full ensemble.

According to Netflix, The Diplomat will remain in production through July 2026, with filming to resume this month in NYC and later in the UK. Expect a late 2026 release. More details are yet to be revealed by the makers.

All about The Diplomat

The series premiered on Netflix on April 20, 2023. In October 2024, the series was renewed for a third season, which premiered on October 16, 2025. In May 2025, the series was renewed for a fourth season. The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as a veteran US diplomat who is unexpectedly appointed as the ambassador to the United Kingdom amid an emerging international crisis.

The Diplomat received critical acclaim and received nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025 for Outstanding Drama Series. Russell has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.