Fresh off the success of Robert Eggers' gothic horror hit, actor Bill Skarsgård has signed on for director Michael Sarnoski’s The Death of Robin Hood, which stars Hugh Jackman as the legendary outlaw.

Advertisment

Also Read: Chelsea Handler jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's feud at Critics Choice Awards: 'Thankyou for distraction'

A Dark Retelling of Robin Hood

Unlike traditional adaptations, The Death of Robin Hood presents a darker, more introspective take on the folk hero’s later years. The film follows Robin Hood as he struggles with the aftermath of his life of crime, wrestling with his past choices.

Advertisment

Also Read: Thandel Box Office: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is off to a solid start

In an interview with Collider, director Michael Sarnoski made it clear that this version would not follow the conventional tale:

“I wrote that script right before coming onto A Quiet Place. I kind of made a deal with myself where, if I was gonna do a big studio movie, I wanted to make sure I had my smaller passion project in the wings that I could be thinking about.”

Advertisment

He went on to say “It has a sort of different version of the epic Robin that we’re used to, while also a very intimate story that’s going throughout. So, it’ll have a little bit for everyone in that sense.”

Also Read: Daredevil: Born Again: Ayelet Zurer shares insights on her character's new dynamic with Kingpin

The Legacy of Robin Hood

The legend of Robin Hood has been adapted countless times, ranging from animated films and musicals to darker, grittier versions. The most recent Hollywood adaptation was the 2018 film starring Taron Egerton, directed by Otto Bathurst.

The supporting cast

The rest of the cast includes Jodie Comer, Murray Bartlett, Alfie Lawless, and Noah Jupe. The movie is currently being filmed in Northern Ireland.

Also Read: 'It was just a blast': Rachel Brosnahan opens up about playing Lois Lane in Superman