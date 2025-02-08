In a recent interview with Business Insider, actress Ayelet Zurer shared insights into the evolving relationship between her character Vanessa and Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Vanessa and Fisk’s bond developed throughout the three-season run of the cancelled Netflix series, culminating in their marriage by the finale. Initially, Sandrine Holt was cast as Vanessa in Born Again, but after a major creative overhaul, Zurer was brought back to reprise her role.

Vanessa’s new dynamic with Kingpin

Vanessa and Fisk have always shared a deep, trust-filled relationship, but according to Zurer, things will be different this time.

"Since he was gone, she took over a little bit, and it’s very hard to pull away from that. So some things are not sitting well, and they have to deal with that,” she said. “Things changed in their relationship. We come in after a gap of time where they also haven’t been together. I won’t say too much about that. But when they return, they are the very strange lovers that they are.”

Daredevil: Born Again

The series is created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, with Scardapane serving as showrunner. Fan-favourite characters from the original series will return, with the original actors reprising their roles.

Jon Bernthal’s portrayal of The Punisher is among the most notable returns. Other familiar faces include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson.

"It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again."



Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gyRAGrV0uD — Daredevil (@Daredevil) January 15, 2025

The supporting cast

The cast will also feature new and returning talent, including Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl. The series will consist of an 18-episode story arc split into two seasons, and rumours suggest that Marvel Television is already considering a third season.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on 4 March 2025.

