/Thai actor Prom Ratchapa Worrasarn faces allegations of sexual misconduct, agency issues statement

Thai actor Prom Ratchapa Worrasarn is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star has suffered a massive backlash after allegations from multiple women surfaced on social media. Amid this, his agency stated in regard to this.

Prom's alleged actions spark outrage, demands to boycott rise

Several screenshots on social media have showcased how the Thai actor has coerced women into having sex and some of these are teenage female fans, which has enraged the netizens more. In addition, the actor has even asked these fans for private meet-ups and requested them to consume alcohol before.

This has angered netizens so much that many fans took to social media by sharing videos of destroying Prom's merchandise. One user wrote, "Eww, this is so disgusting, oh my god". Another user wrote, "Every man I start admiring disappoints me in the worst way possible, like f*** y'all literally". "True definition of SCUM!", wrote the third user.

Post the backlash, his agency YWPB Official released a statement and announced that he is no longer a part of the agency. They stated, "Regarding the recent matter involving Prom Rachaphat Worasarn, an artist, under the management of YWPB, which has surfaced on social media platforms, the company would like to formally clarify that we are fully aware of the situation and are taking it seriously. Initially, YWPB has conducted a thorough inquiry with Prom-Rachaphat and has reviewed all related content, including images and conversations circulating online".

"As a result, YWPB and Prom-Rachaphat have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the company, effective immediately, to allow him the time and space needed to address the situation appropriately. Should there be any developments or verified conclusions in the future, YWPB is willing to serve as a channel to inform the public accordingly", the statement concluded.

All about Prom Ratchapa Worrasarn

According to Dramalist, Prom Ratchapa Worrasarn is a Thai actor, singer, DJ, and model. He has completed his graduation in mechanical engineering at Khon Kaen University. After much persuasion to feature in a commercial, he changed his mind and then went on to make his acting debut in the 2020 series En of Love. The same year, he even released his first single titled I'm Not Ready under Neon Music Thailand.

Other dramas he has been part of include Love Mechanics: Director's Cut, Love Mechanics, Nha Harn, Escape to Homestay, Jack & Joker: U Steal My Heart! and Homeroom among others. Apart from shows, he has also featured in one film The Exorcists of Tha Rae.