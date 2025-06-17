/Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Judge dismisses juror over 'inconsistency', Here's why

The blockbuster trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who dramatically fell from grace following his incarceration on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering has garnered attention worldwide. With new twists and turns in the case, it has hooked the netizens as to what will happen to the rapper. In the latest development, there are reports that a juror has been dismissed from the ongoing sex abuse trial case.

What are the 'inconsistencies' that led to the juror's dismissal?

According to reports, a judge in the Sean Diddy Combs sex trafficking case in New York City has dismissed one of the jurors and immediately replaced him with an alternate. Reportedly, the judge said, "The record raised serious concerns about the juror's candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on".

This statement comes after the juror was asked about his whereabouts and showed his inconsistency. The juror who was dismissed was a 41-year-old Black man who said he lived in the Bronx, but the debate about living in New Jersey grew which led to suspicion. He was reportedly replaced with a 57-year-old white man from Westchester.

Rumors are rife that the prosecution would likely be done by Wednesday or Friday. If Sean Diddy does not plead guilty, then he might have to face life imprisonment, if he's convicted. He has been in custody without bail since his arrest in September.

Sean Diddy's recent request for mistrial too went a ‘miss’

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs who has been charged with several counts of rape, assault, prostitution, and racketeering cases had recently requested for his case to be declared a mistrial through his legal team. In the latest development, they have rejected it.

It has also been alleged that federal prosecutors have presented false evidence related to allegations that Combs dangles Bryana Bongolan, a longtime friend of Combs' ex-girlfriend, and witnessed Cassie Venture off a 17th-floor apartment balcony in Los Angeles in 2016.

Combs has no major convictions but has long been trailed by allegations of physical assault, dating back well into the 1990s. Prosecutors have also alleged that the rapper had forced victims into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence. Since September, the mogul has been hit with even more lawsuits, which accuse him of drugging, rape and assault.