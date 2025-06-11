/Sean 'Diddy' Combs case update: Judge rejects rapper's request for another mistrial

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs who has been charged with several counts of rape, assault, prostitution, and racketeering cases had recently requested for his case to be declared a mistrial through his legal team. In the latest development, they have rejected it.

Rapper's push for mistrial denied

According to several reports, the legal team's request for a mistrial has been rejected by Judge Arun Subramanian. Reportedly, as per the judge, the defense's arguments for a mistrial were not convincing enough.

Recently, the rapper's legal team filed a request due to prosecutorial misconduct. It has also been alleged that federal prosecutors have presented false evidence related to allegations that Combs dangles Bryana Bongolan, a longtime friend of Combs' ex-girlfriend, and witnessed Cassie Venture off a 17th-floor apartment balcony in Los Angeles in 2016.

From Grammy Winner to criminal defendant: Sean Diddy's downfall

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces explosive claims of abuse, bribes, and assault. Surveillance footage has even shown Diddy physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend. The music mogul is on trial, facing five charges. He was arrested in September 2024 under serious federal charges, accusing him of being allegedly involved in sex trafficking operations spanning over decades.

Combs has no major convictions but has long been trailed by allegations of physical assault, dating back well into the 1990s. Prosecutors have also alleged that the rapper had forced victims into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence. Since September, the mogul has been hit with even more lawsuits, which accuse him of drugging, rape and assault.

Sean Diddy is an American rapper, record producer, and record executive. He made his debut with the studio album No Way Out in 1997 and topped the charts. His other albums include Forever in 1999, The Saga Continues in 2001, Press Play in 2006, and Last Train to Paris with Dirty Money in 2010 among others.