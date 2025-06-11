/Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-girlfriend reveals music mogul made her have sex with male sex workers

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend testified in court on Tuesday and revealed that she took part in sex acts with male sex workers at the music mogul’s request because it made her feel loved by him. The woman who liked it to identify herself as ‘Jane’ in court was cross-examined on Tuesday. She said she now regrets being part of Diddy’s ‘cuckold’ lifestyle.

A day earlier, she revealed their three-year relationship had continued until the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September 2024 at a New York hotel, where she’d been planning to meet him.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. If found guilty, the former music mogul could face 15 years to life in prison. He has been jailed without bail.

Prosecutors allege Combs used violence, threats, and a network of employees and associates to control and abuse women for two decades. His lawyers argued that although there was domestic violence in his relationships, everything he did sexually was consensual.

Earlier in the trial, the R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura testified over four days that Combs physically abused her and that she participated in hundreds of “freak off” sexual performances during their 11-year relationship that ended in 2018.

Ex-girlfriend cross-examined



Teny Geragos, a lawyer for Combs, cross-examined Jane on Tuesday about the drug-fueled sexual marathons that took place, which were all choreographed by Combs. Jane revealed that such marathons would often happen weekly. Early in the testimony, she had mentioned how she later regretted being part of such marathons.

“I resent him for leading me into the lifestyle he led me to,” Jane said. “I resented the way he went about introducing me to this lifestyle.”

She said she had agreed to these “hotel nights” while “under a lot of emotional pressure” – and already hooked on love and a desire to stay in a relationship with Combs.

Earlier on Monday, Jane revealed she began therapy three months ago and struggles to understand why she kept participating in “hotel nights” even though she only wanted to have sex with Combs, but that the reasons were “becoming more and more clear” as she proceeds with therapy.

Jane initially felt it was “something very special” to have these secret sexual experiences with Combs. She said she didn’t want to judge him and “really wanted to just go along with these things because if I can be my partner’s escapes, than I would be”.

‘Cuckold’ lifestyle



Jane revealed that she researched sexual variations in 2022 to understand the words ‘cuck’ and ‘cuckold’ – which fit her and Diddy’s lifestyle. She said a man known as a “cuck” derives pleasure from seeing “his woman receive pleasure” from another man.



In earlier testimony, Jane provided recent examples of Combs acting violently toward a woman while seeking to fulfill his sexual desires.