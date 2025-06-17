/David H.K Bell, best known for Lilo & Stitch, dies at 57

Hollywood actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, best known for his role in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has passed away at the age of 57. His family confirmed the news in a heartbreaking tribute.

David H.K Bell's family issues statement, condolences pour in from fans

David's sister Jalene Kanani Bell took to her Facebook handle and revealed the loss her family is facing. She wrote a lengthy note about her brother and remembered all the good times they had together. "It is with a heavy heart that I share my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant, and handsome little brother David H.K.Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father. I've been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father's Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives".

She also spoke about how he made it to the big screen with the iconic Lilo & Stitch moment. "Hug your loved ones today....our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking stories about life, having a seltzer, and doing a little genealogy. Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive", David's sister concluded.

Soon, after the news spread, fans paid tribute to the actor on social media platforms. One user wrote, "I'm saddened by the news that David Hekilli Kenui Bell has passed away. I never had the privilege of meeting him in person, but we talked in DMs. He was so excited for his breakout role as the Shave Ice Guy in Lilo and Stitch. You will be missed greatly. Rest in Heaven". Another user wrote, "Rest in Paradise". "May you rest in peace", wrote the third user. David's cause of death is yet-to-be revealed.

For the unversed, Bell played the role of Big Hawaiian Dude in the live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation, which was released in May this year. He has featured in The Wrecking Crew and Magnum P.I.

All about Lilo & Stitch

Lilo and Stitch tell the story of a lonely girl named Lilo, who befriends a dog-like alien named Stitch to help her bond with the family. Stitch is unaware that he is engineered to be a destructor and is pursued by other aliens and social workers. How the chaos ends with Lilo having her happily ever after with family, forms the main crux of the story.

Lilo and Stitch is a live-action remake of Disney's 2002 animated film of the same name. The original Lilo and Stitch writer-director Chris Sanders will be reprising his voice role as Stitch. The visual effects are provided by Industrial Light & Magic.

Also read: How to Train Your Dragon soars to top of North America box office

Helmed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, and Mike Van Waes, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Sydney Elizabeth, Zach Galifianakis, Courtney B Vance, Tia Carrere, and Amy Hill among others.

