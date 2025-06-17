/Matthew Perry death probe update: Doctor agrees to plead guilty for supplying Friends' actor with ketamine

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, who gained global stardom for playing the iconic role of Chandler Bing in Friends was found dead at his Los Angeles home. The actor who made millions laugh with his character had one of the most tragic lives in real life. After a death probe was initiated, several arrests were made. In the latest development, one of the two doctors who was charged in connection with Matthew Perry's ketamine death has agreed to plead guilty.

Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry drug overdose case

According to several reports, Dr Salvador Plasencia, is expected to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine in the coming weeks. Reportedly, the charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, as per the prosecutors.

His guilty plea comes after another doctor Mark Chavez too had pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine in October 2024. Mark is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

For the unversed, Plasencia is one of the five people who were charged in Matthew Perry's death from a ketamine drug overdose at his home in LA on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Apart from Iwamasa, two licensed doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez; the actor's acquaintance, Erik Fleming; and Jasveen Sangha aka the Ketamine Queen, an alleged drug dealer, were arrested in Perry's death.

Estrada, who was in charge of investigations, said that Perry had received 27 doses of ketamine from people who should have known much better.

As per reports, Estrada also said, "Allegedly, you (Dr. Salavador Plasencia) providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof".

All about Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry made his film debut in the 1988 coming-of-age drama film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, which was written and directed by William Richert. But he had been in television for already almost a decade by then. He made his TV debut with 1979's 240-Robert.

Matthew Perry had struggled with addiction issues. It spread like wildfire when he finished a one-month Vicodin addiction program in 1997. He had to enter rehab again in 2001 for addictions related to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol. Post this, he became a spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

He was bestowed with the Champion of Recovery award in May 2013 from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy for Perry House. Perry House is a rehab for addicts in Malibu, California that was made after repurposing his mansion.