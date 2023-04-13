Terminator does social service: Arnold Schwarzenegger fills a pothole, video now viral

Actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen filling a “giant pothole” in Los Angeles and the video went viral. The former California governor posted a video of himself filling the pothole which has been a menace to drivers and cyclists in the Los Angeles neighbourhood for weeks. But, there is a twist to the story as the city authorities claim that The Terminator actor has made a mistake.

A spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles said, "This location is not a pothole. It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May.

"As is the case with similar projects impacting City streets, SoCal Gas will be required to repair the area once their work is completed," they added.

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, bringing attention to the pothole and poor condition of the roads, Arnold tweeted a video of him and another person using a packaged asphalt cold patch material to repair the road in the Brentwood area. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Arnold Schwarzenegger, had said that the local residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened up potholes and cracks on roads.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.