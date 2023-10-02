Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut's next war drama looks intriguing
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut dropped the first teaser of her upcoming film Tejas. The war drama has been written and directed by Sarwesh Mewara and has Ranaut playing an Indian Air Force pilot. The teaser only shows Ranaut gearing up in her uniform, and heading to board an Air Force plane even as a voice in the background gives out a war cry of sorts.
Tejas was initially scheduled to be released on October 20 but has now been pushed ahead by a week. The film will now be released on October 27.
The teaser begins with a fighter jet leaving its hangar as Kangana prepares for her flight. As Kangana is shown getting ready, the narrator says in the background, “Zaroori nahi hai har bar baatcheet hone chahiye, jung ke maidan mein ab jung hone chahiye. Hogaeya hai mere vatan pe ab bahut he sitam. Ab toh aakash se barish nahi aag barasni chahiye. Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi. (The necessity of dialogue every time is not required; now, there should be a battle in the battlefield. Bharat has suffered too much cruelty. Now, instead of rain, there should be fire raining from the sky. If you provoke my Bharat, we will not let you go unpunished)."
Previously, Kangana Ranaut had shared images from her meeting with real-life Air Force officers on the set of Tejas. Kangana had captioned the post on Instagram as, “My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas …. They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it … this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging…. Jai Hind.”
Tejas revolves around the remarkable journey of Tejas Gill (Ranaut), an Air Force pilot who instills a great sense of deep sense of pride in every Indian with her heroic deeds. It portrays the dedication and challenges faced by our Air Force pilots as they tirelessly the country. The trailer of Tejas will release on October 8.
Tejas has been produced by RSVP Movies who had earlier produced Uri- another patriotic war drama that was headlined by Vicky Kaushal. Tejas hits theatres across the country on October 27.
