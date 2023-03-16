Ted Lasso season 3 premiere: Here's how to watch the hit show online

Jason Sudeikis has returned with season 3 of his hit show Ted Lasso as he takes forward the story of a coach and his English football club as it faces ups and downs on and off the field. From the sports angle to that of the coach’s mental state, the show explores what goes behind making a team successful and how they establish a connection with the public. With early reviews for the show already out as Apple TV+ saw the show’s third season premiere on March 15, we have details on how to watch it online. Read the review here

Here’s how to watch Tel Lasso online and the episode release schedule:

Ted Lasso season three premiered March 15 on Apple TV+ and has a total of 12 episodes. Each part will be released every Wednesday, with the finale dropping on May 31.

The only way to watch the award-winning comedy is with an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $7 per month and includes access to other Apple original series. The other notable Apple shows are Severance, WeCrashed, The Morning Show, and more.

New subscribers can watch Ted Lasso for free with a seven-day trial to Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso's third season could be the last of the show as makers decide to end the series. Makers have hinted that show ending whether this season or next will be oddly satisfying for its fans.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.