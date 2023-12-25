Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce signs custom 'Swelce' jersey for Kansas City Chiefs auction

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, is wholeheartedly endorsing his relationship nickname with music icon Taylor Swift, i.e. Swelce, a playful combination of their names. He recently signed a customised "Swelce" jersey for a special auction.

The distinctive red and white Chiefs jersey, featuring Kelce's number, 87, alongside the "Swelce" label, was auctioned off on the NFL's Chiefs Bid website, where fans bid passionately for the exclusive piece. The custom jersey fetched over $500, becoming a prized possession for a lucky supporter.

The couple confirmed their romance three months ago, marking a significant milestone in their public connection. Swift's appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium alongside Kelce's mother in September further ignited speculation about their relationship.

Swift's subsequent revelation to Time Magazine disclosed that their connection had been discreetly flourishing for some time, starting shortly after Kelce's mention of Swift on his podcast, New Heights.

On the professional front, Swift marked the year 2023 with a constellation of triumphs, proving her unparalleled stature as an artist of incomparable magnitude.

Her 12th Grammy marked the beginning of the year, setting the stage for an exceptional journey ahead. Her Eras Tour, a musical odyssey that stretched across continents, broke records and won hearts.