Taylor Swift will travel across the globe to support beau Travis Kelce at Super Bowl: Reports

This seems like straight out of the movies. Singer Taylor Swift will travel across the globe to support beau Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kelce's team earned a spot in the championship after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship over the weekend. In the Superbowl 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift is currently on the road with her Eras tour and has a sold-out show in Tokyo awaiting her.



The singer has been a regular feature in the stands at Chiefs' National Football League (NFL) games ever since her romance blossomed with Kelce last year.

Swift has nearly attended all of Kelce's games so far.

However, there were speculations on whether she would be attending the Superbowl as it clashes with her Eras tour concert in Tokyo. But now, reports claim that the singer will indeed be a part of the game.



Taylor Swift plans to attend Super Bowl 2024



According to a source close to the singer, Taylor Swift, currently globetrotting with her Eras Tour, will find her way back to Travis Kelce's side just in time for his Super Bowl showdown.



The singer will show her support to the Kansas City Chiefs in LA right after wrapping up her Tokyo concert.



Read: Super Bowl 2024: Usher to headline this year's halftime show



“It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” said the insider to PageSix.