Super Bowl 2024: Usher to headline this year's halftime show

It is that time of the year. One of the biggest nights for sports and entertainment in the US, the Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to take place in less than three weeks. While the teams are yet to be determined, the musical lineup is in place. The event will take place in Las Vegas and one can expect it to be grander than ever. According to the latest reports, Usher is set to perform at the halftime show. The singer is the biggest name in this year's lineup. Stars like Beyonce, Prince, and Rihanna have earlier headlined the halftime show in previous years.



This will be Usher's second Super Bowl appearance as he previously took the stage alongside the Black Eyed Peas when they headlined the halftime show in 2011.



More about Usher's performance at Super Bowl 2024 halftime show



“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement.



The Grammy-winning singer will take center stage as the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. It’s unclear what songs the singer will be performing at the event although Usher has given a few teases ahead of the game.



Other performers at the half time show



Other performers at the Super Bowl halftime show this year include country music icon Reba McEntire who will deliver a powerful rendition of the US national anthem at the Big Game, following in the footsteps of last year's performer, Chris Stapleton.



Adding to the pre-game excitement, Post Malone will take the stage to sing America the Beautiful, a song previously performed by Babyface in 2023.



The hymn Lift Every Voice and Sing, often referred to as the Black National Anthem, will be performed by Andra Day. She follows in the footsteps of Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph, who performed the song last year.