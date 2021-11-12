Taylor Swift releases re-recorded 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album

Taylor Swift dropped her much-antcipated album 'Red' on Thursday night- which is a new spin to her old album.

Taylor shared the news of the album`s release on her Twitter handle.



She wrote, "It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out."

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out

The re-recorded version of her fourth studio album includes songs 'from the vault' and a 10-minute long version of 'All Too Well'. The song is speculated to be based on her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The new spin on the old record also includes guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton. The new version of the album has 30 songs in total.



The original album, which featured 16 songs on the standard version and 22 songs on the deluxe edition, was home to her hit singles 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', 'I Knew You Were Trouble' and '22'.

Though the original Red album earned nominations for the 56th annual Grammys, including album of the year, it failed to secure a win.



Swift has revealed in an interview that she had "cried a little bit" after not winning and that would mark the night she decided that her next album, '1989', would be a pop album.



Swift decided to re-record her previous six albums after music manager Scooter Braun purchased the masters to them in 2019. Her hope was that the updated takes on the original songs would give her back control of her discography.

