Pics: Lena Dunham gets married; bridesmaids Taylor Swift & Tommy Dorfman add a dash of old-age charm

Lena Dunham is officially married to musician Luis Felber and we couldn’t be happier for the ‘Girls’ star.



The intimate wedding, which took place at Soho's Union Club in London, saw Lena change thrice.

Her custom-made gowns were designed by Christopher Kane and the Scottish designer was also entrusted with the duty of dressing her bridesmaids, too.



Reportedly, Lena wanted her closest friends to make it to the guest list of her 60-people-only reception, which was covered exclusively by Vogue and photographed by Jonny Ruff.

A-listers like Taylor Swift, Tommy Dorfman, actor Myha'la Herrold, among other friends and family members were at the bridal party.



For her bridesmaid duties, Taylor Swift’s gown was with a gemstone waistband and shoulder straps, while Tommy Dorfman’s was a high-neck halter silhouette. The metallic pleated lamé fabric, which Kane’s brand signature, made these pals look like princesses.



"With the bridesmaid dresses, we were doing a kind of Swinging Sixties, silver pleated, go-go girl energy, but one of my bridesmaids put it best when she said she felt like 'a beautiful cupcake wrapper,'" Dunham said, reportedly.

Interestingly, photos of an emotional Taylor at the wedding have surfaced on the internet and fans are ready with tissue papers to wipe them off her face.

See some of the posts here: