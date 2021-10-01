Maluma’s made two albums during the pandemic, explains how

Others may have found it hard during the lockdown phase last year--and that's okay, too--but for some, it turned them into hyper-focused individuals. Case in point: Colombian singer Maluma.



In a recent interview with American host Jimmy Fallon, the Latin Grammy Award winner said that he would work all day and was basically confined to his home studio.

"I have a studio in my house, the one I was telling you about. And then I have the elevator that goes straight to the studio. During the pandemic and everything, the only thing I did was literally waking up in my PJs and just going straight to the studio making music. That's how I eventually made two albums in one year man," he told the celebrity talk-show host.

When Fallon asked him about the time when he used to write for others to impress girls, an embarrassed Maluma said, "I saw all the relationships that my friends had. They were working out with my poems, with my letters. I was like, 'Sh*t. I should do this for a living.'" Maluma added, "Then I started composing music and everything, here we are."



Recently, Maluma was in the news for allegedly dating reality tv megastar Kim Kardashian. However, the singer has refuted those reports.

