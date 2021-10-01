Taylor Swift reveals ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’ new release date

Taylor Swift re-recorded 'Red' album is arriving very soon!



As the treat for her fans, Taylor revealed that she’ll be releasing the re-recorded version of her 2012 album a week sooner than everyone expected.

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of 'Red' will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th !” she wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures opens to public

Got some news that I think you’re gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album🧣😍 🎥 🎥https://t.co/FVp6xizaOG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 30, 2021 ×

Earlier, it was set to release on Nov. 19. The new release will feature all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on her fourth studio album.

SNL: Kim Kardashian's hosting debut has got these cast members 'excited'



Swift announced Taylor version of 'Red' this year in June, “Musically and lyrically, ‘Red’ resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past,” Swift wrote.

“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.” She said in a statement back then.



In 2019, Swift announced plans to re-record her first six studio albums after Scooter Braun acquired her master recordings. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Grammy winner said that she “absolutely” will re-record her first six albums.