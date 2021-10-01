The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures opens to public

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is complete. Dedicated to all things Hollywood, the high-profile museum costs a total of $484 million.

The Academy Museum saw an official ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The event was attended by civic and cultural leaders from the Academy Museum and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

At the ceremony were Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Director and President of the Academy Museum Bill Kramer, AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson, AMPAS President David Rubin, Gamechanger CEO Effie Brown, California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

The museum, constructed by AMPAS, is billed as the largest in the United States dedicated to the history, arts, sciences, and cultural impact of the film industry. It occupies a 300,000-square-foot campus at the intersection of Wilshire Blvd. and Fairfax Ave.

The area features two buildings featuring exhibition spaces, educational and special event spaces, a conservation studio, a café and a museum store, along with two movie theaters (named after Geffen and Ted Mann), which will be the home to a year-round slate of screenings, film series, member programs, panel discussions, and other events.

The Academy Museum will hold a collection of more than 13 million artifacts from film history dating back to 1927, including Dorothy’s ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’, the typewriter that Alfred Hitchcock used to write the script for ‘Psycho’, one of Bela Lugosi’s capes from 1931’s ‘Dracula’, and more.

Currently, The Academy Museum is open at 50 per cent capacity. Masks are mandatory at the entrance for all indoor spaces.