Sean Penn resumes shooting for 'Gaslit' after studio promises all crew vaccinated

Hollywood star Sean Penn has finally returned to the sets of ‘Gaslit’, Watergate limited series he stars in with Julia Roberts.

Sean Penn had earlier revealed in July that after working on his CORE organisation with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, it was difficult for him to return to the set until everyone on the production had been vaccinated. He said it was in his good conscience to not put lives at risk.

Sean took this decision after the highly contagious Delta variant started creating havoc in the world. It was during June-July that indoor mask-wearing and other precautions were implemented.

At the time, Sean Penn stopped shooting for the series. Later on, the studio finally reached a compromise with him. Scarlett Johansson settles dispute with Disney over 'Black Widow' movie

Now, ‘Gaslit’ crew is fully vaccinated. Gaslit’s studio, NBCUniversal, had just imposed mandatory vaccinations but limited them to “Zone A,” which constitutes the cast and those who come in close proximity. An email was sent to cast and crew Wednesday informing that an on-site clinic was made available to provide free Covid vaccinations, done by the same vendor offering vaccinations to NBCUniversal and production crews on the upper lot. The memo said several vaccine choices were available and that the vendor would be back in 21 days to administer a second dose, if necessary. The memo also asked members of the production to present evidence of vaccination to the Covid testing team when they show up for their next shift on the production.

In ‘Gaslit’, Sean Penn plays Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, with Julia Roberts playing his wife Martha, in a drama inspired by the Slate podcast Slow Burn. 'Adipurush' vs 'Raksha Bandhan' to '83' vs 'Matrix 4': The upcoming clashes at the box office

The series is created by Robbie Pickering and Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail. It is directed by Matt Ross.