Saif Ali Khan confirms Ibrahim's Bollywood debut; read inside for details

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan confirmed his eldest son Ibrahim’s entry into Bollywood.

He revealed Ibrahim Ali Khan will be assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Ibrahim is Saif and his first wife Amrita Singh’s son and is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Saif and Amrita are parents to Ibrahim and Sara. While Sara is already a few films old actress in the Hindi film industry, Ibrahim is taking his baby steps now.

Saif made the revelation during an interview as he opened up about his bond with his kids. During this time, he spoke of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim’s equation with Taimur and Jeh, two kids with current wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif said that while Taimur is looking for guidance, Jeh is just "smiling and drooling."

He further gushed about his baby boy Jeh, saying his mental age is more than any of them. He also said that he has a kid for every decade of his life, from his 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so he is different too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will next be seen in Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’. The film will also star Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The multi-lingual drama will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

