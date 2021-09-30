Netizens slam Kylie Jenner for selling ‘terrible’ swimsuits

Kylie Jenner has rubbed her fans the wrong way it seems as the beauty mogul recently launched her swimwear collection and was trolled for its bad quality.

Kylie launched her swimsuit line called Kylie Swim on September 17.

The first customer reviews are now rolling in and they are not at all nice to hear. People who have bought from her label are not happy with the pricing or the product quality and are trolling the social media star for duping people of their money.

Among the offerings from her swimwear collection are Kylie Jenner’s cutout one-pieces ($80) and classic triangle bikinis ($40) as well as matching sarongs ($45).

One user showed off messy seams, sheer fabric and sloppy tailoring. Another similarly pointed out that the style she received was see-through, joking, “You might need some nip nip covers.”

The same shopper noted that the front of her suit was basically as narrow as the thong back, saying, “You need to be waxed, lasered … If you have any hair down there, it’s gonna show.”

While the TikToker did add that she thought the suit was “super cute” and that she “[loved] the design,” she said she’d wear it solely for selfies instead of swimming, for fear of accidental overexposure.

just saw multiple articles about how kylie jenner's new swim collection is terrible and i'm just like . every lunch she has where she launches a new line of something, the only things i see are negative reviews so like ??? why do people keep buying her shit ???? — kendra (@kencrossings) September 30, 2021 ×

“Heard it’s all TRASH material,” one person said, while another remarked, “all the kylie swim reviews are terrible…how is she still releasing s—ty quality products after the cosmetics and skincare line flopped.”

I love TikTok exposing how shitty and cheap (but expensive) Kylie Jenners swim line is — erica🦋tunstell (@ericatun) September 29, 2021 ×

“For how much you are worth, your products should be so much better quality. suits and skincare alike, you’re jipping people out of their hard earned money it isn’t cool,” another said tagging Kylie Jenner.