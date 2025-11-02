/Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj to make his acting debut with DC?

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is now all set to make his acting debut. Actress Wamiqa Gabbi will also be sharing screen space with him in the film. Let's take a look to know more details.
Renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is prominent in Tamil cinema and has helmed films including Leo, Coolie, and Kaithi, among others, is all set to try his hand at acting. Kanagaraj will be making his debut as an actor, in which he will be playing a lead role. Let's delve into it to know more details.
The makers, i.e., Sun Pictures, shared the teaser of the film titled DC on social media. The post read, "Sun Pictures proudly presents #DC starring @lokesh.kanagaraj & @wamiqagabbi. Directed by @thatswatitis, an @anirudhofficial musical.” The post also indicated that director Arun Matheswaran and music composer Aniruddh Ravichander will be part of the film as well.
Soon after the teaser was unveiled, netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Loki is going to unlock his full potential." Another user wrote, "From being a DC fanboy and using DC references in his film, now he's acting in a film called DC." "Actor Avatar after giving the top-grossing Tamil film of this year, Coolie. “All the best, Lokesh sir,” wrote the third user.
Lokesh Kanagaraj started his career with a short film in the 2016 anthology Aviyal. He later directed his first feature film, Maanagaram (2017). He created the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) franchise after the commercial success of Kaithi (2019), the franchise's first installment.
Lokesh made his directorial debut with the short film Acham Thavir (2012), which won awards for Best
Director, Best Film, and Best Actor at the Clubace short film festival.
Before the announcement of his debut as a lead actor in DC, Lokesh Kanagaraj already had two cameo roles to his credit, ie, Master and Singapore Saloon. He has also appeared in one music video.