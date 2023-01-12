Taapsee Pannu to return as 'Hasseen Dillruba' in sequel

Haseen Dillruba will make a comeback soon. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer is coming back with a sequel and fans can’t keep their excitement. Titled ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, the sequel’s poster has piqued everyone’s interest as Taapsee can be seen in the first look with her back facing the camera as she dons a saree with a revealing blouse.

The director of the film Aanand L Rai took to his Twitter handle to reveal that they have kickstarted shooting of the film but the actress has still not made any announcement. In a twitter banter, the filmmaker tagged Taapsee and asked her why she hadn’t shared the announcement, to which she wrote back saying that she isn’t ready for it yet.

Aand wrote, “O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai “phir aayi hasseen dillruba” ki… @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.” (We have started with the shoot of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and I had asked you to share the post at 9 in the morning but you haven’t. Why is that so?”

O hamari haseen dillruba 😊Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai “phir aayi hasseen dillruba” ki… @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ?🤗 #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) January 11, 2023 ×

Replying to him Taapsee tweeted, “Sir i’m not ready yet… इस बार तो कहाँ ले गई है character को KanikaDhillon ! पता नहीं क्या खा के लिखी है ये कहानी । और हर बार मेरे साथ ही क्यूँ ऐसी #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.” (I can’t believe what my character does this time. I’m not ready yet. Why does this always happen to me?)

Jumping on the thread, the writer of the film, Kanika Dhillon wrote, “Kyun darr gayi kya? @taapsee Phir Aayegi Hasseen Dillruba toh aur tadakti bhadakti hi aayegi na!! @aanandlrai #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”(Are you scared? Our Hasseen Dillruba has always been on fire!)

Taapsee added, ‘‘Tadak aur bhadak’ is OK!! पर इस बार कहानी सुन कर मेरा जो BP high हुआ है by god!

कभी तो हद्द में रह कर सोच लिया करो #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.” (That’s fine but it’s more than being all fiery. My character has broken all regular narratives. It’s beyond anyone’s beliefs what she does this time around).