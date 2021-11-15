Sun, breeze & paradise! Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's Maldivian vacay

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are spending some quality time on one of the picturesque islands in Maldives.



Recently, Abhishek Bachchan embarked on the perfect family vacation with his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. The Bachchan clan, who jetted off to the Maldives a few days back are now sharing on social media the scintillating view that they are waking up to everyday.

Taking to their social media handles, both Abhishek and Aishwarya, have offered a glimpse of paradise in which they are currently living.



Abhishek shared some amazing photos from his ocean-facing resort. Sharing a picture on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Not a bad view to wake up to. @amillafushi @pickyourtrail.”

He also shared a boomerang video on his Instagram stories in which the waves are touching his feet. He also clicked a picture of the mesmerising clouds over the sea.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya too had dropped a photo from her room that includes trees, a pool and the Maldivian sea.



“Sun… Breeze… and Paradise @amillafushi @pickyourtrail,” she captioned the picture. The vacation is probably to celebrate Aradhya's 10th birthday, on November 16.

The family had flown to the Maldives earlier this month as well to celebrate Aishwarya's birthday. Sharing a picture of Aishwarya, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you...."

On the professional front, Aishwarya will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Meanwhile, Abhishek has crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas', 'Dasvi', 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' in his bag.