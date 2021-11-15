'Prithviraj' teaser: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in a never-seen-before avatar

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ unveiled the teaser of the film.

The story inspired by late poet Chand Bardai's epic titled Prithviraj Raso, stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chhillar as his love interest Sanyogita.

On Monday, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser and also announced the release date of the film, that is, January 21, 2021.

The teaser also introduces other characters played by Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote, "A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on January 21, 2022.”

Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2nD5KE3KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019 ×

Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Earlier talking about the film, he said in a statement: "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso."

