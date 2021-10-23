OMG 2 first look posters: Akshay Kumar to play Lord Shiva this time

Akshay Kumar has officially announced his next project 'OMG 2'.



On Saturday, Akshay announced the sequel with first look posters and revealed that he is kicking off the shooting of the film with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

In the first poster of the film, Akshay can be seen donning Lord Shiva's avatar."Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev," Akshay captioned the post.



The second poster shows a blue hand, probably of the god Shiva, holding the hand of the young boy.

‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ 🙏🏻

'OMG 2' is written and directed by Amit Rai and produced by Cape of Good Films, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde.



The movie is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal starrer 'OMG – Oh My God!', that had released back in 2012. The first part of the movie was a satirical comedy-drama written and directed by Umesh Shukla. In the movie, Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna.

Besides this, Akshay recently wrapped up the Ooty schedule of his film 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and shared a photo on social media. Akshay also has 'Atrangi Re','Raksha Bandhan','Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj' and recently announced 'Gorkha' in his kitty