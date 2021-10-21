'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to 'Gadar 2': Bollywood movie sequels that will hit the screens in 2021-22

2022 is surely going to be entertaining for movie buffs as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' is scheduled to release next year.
The upcoming project is a sequel to the 2001 released hit film of the same name. Helmed by Anil Sharma, `Gadar` is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India. It mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik Aaryan has stepped into Akshay Kumar's shoes in the sequel of `Bhool Bhulaiyaa`. The movie is a sequel to Akshay and Vidya Balan starrer that was a mega-hit. Priyadarshan had directed the 2007 film. It was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’.
Heropanti 2
Tiger Shroff is coming back with the sequel of his debut film 'Heropanti 2'. The second outing has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.
‘Heropanti’, which was released in 2014, was directed by Sabbir Khan and marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon.
Bunty Aur Babli 2
Director Varun V Sharma's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & debutant Sharvari, will release worldwide on November 19, 2021.
The film is a sequel of 'Bunty Aur Babli' which starred Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.
Dostana 2
Karan Johar much-awaited sequel to John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan starrer hit film ‘Dostana’ is halted curruntly after the controversial exit of the lead actor Kartik Aayan from the film. Apart from Kartik, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Laksh Lalwani.
There have been some media reports about Akshay Kumar joining the project.
Satyameva Jayate 2
John Abraham-starrer `Satyameva Jayate 2` is a sequel to the 2018 hit movie of the same name. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.
The movie revolved around a vigilante who killed corrupt police officers, and an honest officer is called to hunt him down after the body count begins to rise.
Ek Villain Returns
After the success of the 2014 romantic thriller Ek Villain, director Mohit Suri is back with its sequel 'Ek Villain Returns', starring actors Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.
The movie, which was earlier slated to release on February 11, 2022, has got a new premiere date and will release in theatres on Eid next year.