'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to 'Gadar 2': Bollywood movie sequels that will hit the screens in 2021-22

A wave of Bollywood nostalgia is set to return with an array of sequels in the pipeline. For all the movie buffs, here is an interesting line-up of Bollywood sequels to look forward to in 2021-22.

Gadar 2

2022 is surely going to be entertaining for movie buffs as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' is scheduled to release next year.

The upcoming project is a sequel to the 2001 released hit film of the same name. Helmed by Anil Sharma, `Gadar` is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India. It mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

