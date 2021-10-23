Come fall in love! Aditya Chopra announces his Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Bollywood classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is now getting a Broadway version titled, 'Come Fall In Love-- The DDLJ Musical'.



After 26 years, Aditya Chopra is all set to turn the magical love of Simran and Raj into a Broadway musical.



This musical will mark Chopra's directorial debut at Broadway theatre after first directing the original movie 26 years ago. Yash Raj Films shared the official poster of the musical on their Instagram account.

Laurence Oliver Award-winner Nell Benjamin ('Legally Blonde', 'Mean Girls') will pen the lyrics. Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani are music composers. Tony and Emmy winner Rob Ashford ('Frozen', 'Thoroughly Modern Millie', 'The Boys from Syracuse') will choreograph with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant.



Emmy and Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!, Hairspray Live!, 33 Variations) is on scenic design.



Sharing a note on YRF’s official social media platforms, Aditya letter reads, ''Autumn 2021… I’m embarking on my most ambitious project till date. I’m reuniting two long lost lovers, Broadway Musical and Indian Films. 26 years back I started my career with a film called Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge''

''The film created history and changed my life and many others forever. But what many don’t know is that I never intended to make DDLJ in Hindi. As a 23-year-old young man greatly influenced by Hollywood and American pop culture, I thought I would make a couple of Indian films and then I would be off to Hollywood and make DDLJ for a worldwide English speaking audience with Tom Cruise as my leading man. That obviously didn’t happen. DDLJ was released in 1995 and became the longest-running film in Indian cinema. It gave me my identity and kickstarted an amazing journey for which I’ll always be grateful.''



''26 years later I’m going back to my original vision of the story of DDLJ, a love story of an American boy and an Indian girl, a love story of two cultures…two worlds. But this time the medium is not cinema but theatre. 26 years later I will be directing DDLJ all over again but this time as an English language Broadway Musical for a worldwide audience'', the post reads.

The project is set to release in 2022 and the cast is yet to be announced.



Aditya Chopra's maiden film as director, 'DDLJ' released on October 19, 1995. It won 10 Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the ceremony.



'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' narrates the moving love story of Raj, played by Shah Rukh and Simran. While the young hearts fall in love at a vacation in Europe Simran's father thereafter takes her to India to marry her to another boy as promised. As DDLJ ended with Raj and Simran's union despite many hurdles, the film redefined romance for every 90s kid.