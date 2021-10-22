MP raises objection to Aamir Khan's anti firecracker advertisement

Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde has raised objections to an advertisement featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Khan features in a social awareness ad by CEAT Tyre company where he urges people to not burst firecrackers on the streets.



The road safety ad has not gone well with Hegde was a former minister in the Union Cabinet. Hegde has reportedly CEAT MD and CEO Anant Vardhan Goenka on October 14, saying the company’s concern for public issues is to be applauded but along with raising awareness around the bursting of firecrackers on roads, the company also needs to address “blocking (of) roads in the name of namaaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims.”



"It is a very common scene in many Indian cities where Muslims block busy roads and perform namaaz. At that time, ambulances and firefighters are also stuck in traffic causing grave losses," Hegde added.



The letter was shared on the politician's Facebook page and drew both positive and negative responses. The MP said the ad was creating 'unrest among the Hindus,' and hoped that the company will respect 'Hindu sentiment' in the future.

Opinion | 'Jashn-e-Outrage': India and its obsession with getting offended



The MP also urged Gpoenka to highlight the issue of noise pollution in the company's future advertisement. "Every day, loud noise is emitted from mikes arranged on top of mosques in our country during azan. That sound is beyond permissible limits. On Fridays, it is prolonged for some more time. It Is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments....people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms," he wrote.



Hegde did not directly name Aamir Khan but added, "Nowadays a group of anti-Hindu actors always hurt Hindu sentiments whereas they never try to expose the wrongdoings of their community."

The objection comes days after certain people on social media raised objections to the new Diwali ad of clothing brand Fab India and termed it as 'anti-Hindu'.

#BoycottTanishq trends again, this time for an ad on Diwali