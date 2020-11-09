BoycottTanishq trends again, this time for an ad on Diwali

Jewellery brand Tanishq has again run into a controversy with people trending #boycotttanishq once again to Twitter. This time the outrage is against the new Diwali ad featuring many known faces from the industry.

This outrage among a certain section on Twitter, comes after a month of running into controversy for showing inter-faith marriage. The new ad for the brand’s new collection, ‘Ekatvam by Tanishq’, celebrates the oneness and togetherness of different art forms. The new ad features Sayani Gupta along with Alaya, Neena Gupta and Nimrat Kaur, all celebrating the unique design of the collection.



However, this time the offence has been taken by a line in the ad said by actor Sayani where she is promoting a cracker-free Diwali. The line, “Definitely no firecrackers, and I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers, but a lot of diyas, a lot of laughter hopefully and positivity.”, has not gone down with all and a section on Twitter is against such ‘schooling.’

The actor again took to Twitter on November 8 to promote a cleaner Diwali and wrote “This Diwali,instead of bursting a firecracker,use that 5, 20, 200, 2000 rupees,in buying a mithai or a dabba of sweets for someone who can't afford to buy it,buy them two diyas so they also feel like it's a special day. Do it.And see how You feel.”



This has sparked #BoycottTanishq trend again as C.T Ravi, BJP National General Secretary MLA from Chikkamagaluru Karnataka, wrote, “Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam.”



Many people supported the sentiment.





Who is #tanishq to advice Hindus as how to celebrate diwali. Keep your advice to yourself and apply the same for your cheap publicity campaign.



I request you all to #boycotttanishq — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 9, 2020 ×

Why our CM announced firecrackers bursting in Diwali is as offence? Again he changed his mind and allowed us to bursting only green crackers.

What the hell is this? Why only restrictions are made for Hindu's fests? — Twéétú (@Rajju_Shetty) November 8, 2020 ×

Unite toh baad mein karna @TanishqJewelry pehle apna Brand bacha lo😂

Deleting tweets won't stop circulation of ur ANTI HINDU advertisements👇

Hindus have been your loyal customers since launch of tanishq but this is how u paid them back

Shame!#boycotttanishq is now a wave! pic.twitter.com/Kt2zQsllKc — Ritu (सत्यसाधक) #EqualRightsForHindus (@RituRathaur) November 9, 2020 ×

Only a month ago, the Tata Group chose to withdraw a 55-second Tanishq advertisement, which showed a Muslim mother-in-law caring for her pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law, in the wake of a furore online and displeasure among certain groups for alleged communal tones.

