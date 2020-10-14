As Tanishq pulls down its advertisement, here's a look back at other similar viral ads that promoted communal harmony

Indian jewellery brand Tanishq had to withdraw their latest advertisement after facing backlash over its content. The beautiful ad showed a Hindu women getting a baby shower. from her Muslim mother-in-law and promoted communal harmony. The ad, though irked a certain section of the society as the brand was blamed of promoting 'love jihad'.

Following severe criticism, on Tuesday, Tanishq decided to withdraw the ad to respect those whose sentiments were hurt and for the safety of their staff and stores across India.



Over the years, several brands have tried to promote communal harmony through their adveryisement and some of them have faced similar backlash. In 2019, a Holi ad by Surf Excel had received similar flak by certain groups as it showed children of two different religions celebrating the festival of colours.





Here are few other popular ads that showed communal harmony and were widely discussed for its content.