Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' crosses Rs 100 crore mark amid pandemic

It is a momentous occasion in Bollywood as Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.



The film, directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar and Kumar, was the big release this Diwali and the first film to release in theatres with 100% occupancy post-second wave of coronavirus.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote, "#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT... Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat... Eyes Rs 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: Rs 102.81 cr. #India biz."

#Sooryavanshi is 💯 NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QtAjvENLLp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2021 ×

'Sooryavanshi', which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, was released in theatres on November 5.



Within five days of the release of the film, it managed to earn Rs 102.81 crore at the box office.



Rohit is extremely happy after learning about the box office collections. Taking to Instagram, Rohit thanked everyone for their love and support."THANK YOU INDIA," he wrote.

Reportedly, 'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit's ninth film that has entered the Rs 100 crore club. It is part of Shetty's cop universe- which also includes films like 'Singham' and 'Simmba'.