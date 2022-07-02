'Stranger Things 4' breaks Nielsen Streaming Record

One additional record for `Stranger Things` is not all that surprising given the others it has previously broken at the start of its fourth season. But the Netflix series has now passed a significant milestone and breaks Nielsen Streaming Record.

According to Nielsen, `Stranger Things` racked up 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of May 30-June 5, the biggest weekly total for any streaming programme since weekly rankings were introduced almost two years ago, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, it has the highest two-week total of any streaming programme. Season 4 of `Stranger Things` got 5.14 billion minutes of viewership for the week of May 23-29, for a two-week total of 12.34 billion minutes.

No streaming show had ever before, as measured by Nielsen, clocked 6 billion minutes in a single week, much less 7 billion. Prior to `Stranger Things`, only Tiger King (twice) and Ozark in the spring of 2020 during pandemic lockdowns had surpassed 5 billion minutes.

Nielsen includes all seasons of a show when calculating its streaming rankings, although it`s likely that the seven episodes of season four that debuted on May 27 accounted for the great majority of the 7.2 billion minutes, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

More than 75 per cent of the 5.14 billion minutes of the show during the week of May 23-29, according to the rating service, were from season 4.