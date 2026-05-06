/SRK-Vijay's 2013 dance moment resurfaces, Trisha Krishnan Steals attention | Watch

After Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) recorded a strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A throwback clip of the actor-turned-politician with Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced online. The video from 2013 showcases the two stars sharing an impromptu dance, and Trisha Krishnan can be seen cheering from the audience.

Vijay dances with Shah Rukh Khan

The now viral video dates back to an awards ceremony held in Chennai in 2013, where Shah Rukh Khan was invited as a guest presenter. At the event, Vijay was honoured for his performance in the 2012 film Thuppakki, and Shah Rukh Khan was invited as a guest presenter. While it was a routine award presentation, the moment soon turned into a memorable spectacle.

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Instead of simply handing over the trophy to Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan encouraged him to join him for a dance, elevating the mood of the audience.

Initially appearing hesitant, Vijay took a moment before responding to SRK’s playful request. Soon after, he gave in and began performing to Google Google, a track from Thuppakki that he had sung himself.

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Shah Rukh Khan joined him, attempting to match Vijay’s moves, which led to loud cheers from the crowd.

Trisha Krishnan’s reaction goes viral

While the on-stage dance drew applause, Trisha Krishnan’s reaction from the front row also caught viewers’ attention. Smiling and clapping throughout the performance, it created a chatter on social media following Vijay's political success.

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