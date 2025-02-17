As anticipation builds for Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been speculating about Spider-Man 4, one of the most eagerly awaited entries in the upcoming slate, especially regarding which actors will be joining Tom Holland in Peter Parker's new adventure.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, actor J.K. Simmons, who plays journalist J. Jonah Jameson, one of Spider-Man's harshest critics in the MCU, was asked about his return for Spider-Man 4. He quickly responded, “No spoilers. Sorry, I’m not telling.”

What we know so far

Spider-Man 4 is currently the third movie in Marvel's Phase 6 lineup and will take place after the events of Avengers: Doomsday, where it is rumoured that Tom Holland's Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four will play a major role.

While plot details remain under wraps, we do know that after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker's secret identity has once again been erased from the memories of even his closest friends, thanks to Doctor Strange. This means we will likely see Peter coping with the loss of Aunt May and struggling without the support of his best friend Ned Leeds and girlfriend Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson.

Production and release date

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming the project. Filming is expected to begin in London this June and run until October. The film will directly lead into the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 24 July 2026.

