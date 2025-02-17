Timothee Chalamet transforms himself to play the legendary musician Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The film has fetched a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars 2025 and will hit Indian cinemas on February 28. The film's trailer was unveiled on Monday and gives a glimpse into the Oscar-nominated film, which has Chalamet delivering a class act.

Advertisment

About A Complete Unknown



A Complete Unknown traces Bob Dylan's journey from a vagabond to a visionary and also features Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro in prominent roles.

Timothee Chalamet set for double duty as SNL host and musical guest



Set against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval of the early 1960's, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Paul Rudd gets special mention from Miley Cyrus at SNL 50th concert

Advertisment

Watch the trailer of A Complete Unknown here

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown is an electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. Produced by Searchlight Pictures, A Complete Unknown releases on 28th February 2025.

Advertisment

Viral video: Timothee Chalamet surprises fans at his own lookalike contest