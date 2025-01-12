After giving us something to talk about with his Golden Globes appearance with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet will be back doing double duties on Saturday Night Live. He will be hosting and doubling up as the musical guest in the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode.

Advertisment

The Dune actor, who is running on a high since the release of A Complete Unknown, a biopic of Bob Dylan, will take up hosting duties for the third time and debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Golden Globes 2025: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner steal a kiss at Globes; see adorable PICS

Timothee Chalamet on SNL

Advertisment

The actor will be there for the January 24 SNL episode.

Timothee’s A Complete Unknown was released in theatres on Christmas and has since received rave reviews from critics.

Dave Chappelle to appear on SNL on January 18

Advertisment

As for Saturday Night Live, before Timothee, Dave Chappelle will take up hosting duties for the fourth time on January 18 with GloRilla set to appear as the musical guest for the first time. This comes close on the heels of Dave Chappelle’s latest special, The Dreamer, getting nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. GloRilla has received two Grammy nods for her single “Yeah Glo!”

The comedian, Chappelle, previously won an Emmy Award for hosting SNL in the year 2021.

Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyoncé leads with 11 nods, Swift, Carpenter top nominees. See full list

SNL completing 50 years

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live is prepping for its 50th anniversary celebration on NBC. An entire weekend of programming will culminate with the live primetime special SNL50: The Anniversary Special, airing on February 16.

Tom Hanks' recent appearance at SNL sparks concern among fans: He looked rough

Notably, the four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, is also set to debut on the streaming service Peacock on January 16.

On January 27, NBC will debut the special Ladies & Gentleman… 50 years of SNL Music. So there’s lots in the pipeline for SNL fans.