New Delhi

Is Tom Hanks okay? The actor's recent appearance during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live has left fans worried. The Forrest Gump star made a surprise cameo during the latest episode of SNL to celebrate the holiday season along with actor Martin Short.

The special episode also had Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, John Mulaney and Alec Baldwin. The group threw an induction ceremony for Short along with Hanks.

During the open sketch, SNL cast member Bowen Yang brought out a tray of cocktails. Hanks could be seen picking up one of the drinks to hand to Short, who’s standing beside Fey. As Hanks handed the drink, he quipped “May I offer you our signature cocktail, the Marty Tina.”

While holding the drink, Hanks’ hand appeared visibly shaky which sparked concerns among fans.

Numerous people pointed out his trembles on social media, with one tweeting, “Did anyone notice Tom Hanks’ hands shaking unnaturally in this sketch?”

??DEVELOPING: Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has left his fans worried after his SNL appearance last night. Hanks was seen trembling through his entire set and was unable to keep his hands still which resulted in hundreds of fans going online to express their concerns for Hanx. pic.twitter.com/UwOyaLbXyD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 23, 2024 ×

Another user wrote, “I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned.”

“Tom Hanks was just on SNL and he looked ROUGH and I noticed his hands now have the same shake that Bill Clinton has acquired,” a third wrote.

Elsewhere during the SNL sketch, the hosts went in a circle to boldly make false claims about themselves, with Hanks chiming in to add that he’s “never had Covid.”

Fans would recall that the Saving Private Ryan actor and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for Covid while they were in Australia where Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in 2020. Wilson and Hanks were one of the first few celebrities to have tested positive and go public about it back then.

Hanks was hospitalised due to the virus and had said at the time that he had “bad body aches and was very fatigued,” and he was exhausted after just 12 minutes of exercise.