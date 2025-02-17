The Chinese animated fantasy adventure Ne Zha 2 has just set a new record. The film’s IMAX version grossed over $106 million on Monday, surpassing Avengers: Endgame's $83 million and becoming the highest-grossing IMAX release in China.

Box office success

The movie has now grossed $275.3 million over Valentine’s Day weekend, bringing its global box office total to an astounding $1.6 billion. Ne Zha 2 is currently the 11th highest-grossing film of all time and is expected to enter the top 10 soon. The film also grossed $7.2 million in the United States during its opening weekend.

Chinese box office crosses $2 billion

The success of Ne Zha 2, along with other major releases such as Detective Chinatown 1900 ($443 million), Boonie Bears: Future Reborn ($101.9 million), Creation of the Gods ($153.2 million), and Operation Hadal ($48 million), has pushed the total Chinese box office past the $2 billion mark.

This marks a significant comeback for the Chinese film industry, compared to its $1.09 billion total revenue in 2024.

What is Ne Zha 2 about?

Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2, like its predecessor, is based on the classic novel Investiture of the Gods. The film was a massive undertaking, with more than 4,000 people across 138 animation studios contributing to its production.

The story follows the legendary hero Nezha as he battles the formidable Dragon Kings to defend the fortress of Chentangguan. Released in cinemas on 29 January 2025, the film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

