/South Korean veteran actress Nam Jeong Hee dies at 84, Association of Senior Filmmakers and bereaved familes issue statement

The South Korean entertainment industry is facing a tragic time, and it's only the beginning of 2026. Reportedly, South Korean veteran actress Nam Jeong Hee has passed away at the age of 84, as per the Association of Senior Filmmakers and bereaved families. She is best known for her roles in Jesus Heaven, Camels Do Not Cry Separately and Let Me Walk the Single Road, among others.

What is the exact cause of death of Nam Jeong Hee?

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, the Association of Senior Filmmakers and bereaved families stated that Nam Jeong Hee passed away at her residence on January 22 at the age of 84. Reportedly, her health had deteriorated after spinal surgery a year ago.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter shares emotional post after Homebound Oscar exit

Condolences poured in on social media posts as the news of her death spread. One user wrote, "That's sad. You mean while filming NOF she's already fighting the disease and ignoring the pain? Rest in peace." Another user wrote, "My condolences." “What...! I've been watching Ojakgyo Brothers. I give my condolences,” wrote the third user.

All about Nam Jeong Hee

Born in South Korea, Nam Jeong-hee made her debut in the 1962 film Simcheongjeon, and since then there has been no looking back. She has been part of several films, including On a Starry Night, Jesus Heaven, Taebaek Mountain Range, Run Away With Money and A Long Journey Into the Night, among others.

Reportedly, she has been part of approximately 300 films and has been recognised for her contributions when she won the special acting award at the 48th Daejong Film Awards in 2011.